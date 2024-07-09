Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.38 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.