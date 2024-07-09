Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.91.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 595,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 116,081 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 146.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

