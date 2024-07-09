AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 709,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,275. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

