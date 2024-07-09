Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2995147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

