Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $5.30

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 390,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

