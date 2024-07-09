Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $5.30

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
WIT stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
