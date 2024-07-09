Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 6,100 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FOLD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

