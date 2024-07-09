Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 2,322,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,973,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 112,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

