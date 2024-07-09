Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,638,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,816,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

