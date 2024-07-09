Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.88.

NYSE:ALL opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

