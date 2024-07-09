Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 2.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

