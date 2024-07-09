Achain Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $630.98 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.