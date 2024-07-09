AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,896. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.21.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

