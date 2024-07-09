AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $599.82. The company had a trading volume of 487,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,923. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $600.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.96 and its 200-day moving average is $520.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

