AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

