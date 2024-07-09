AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $923.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $930.00. The company has a market capitalization of $877.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $835.30 and a 200 day moving average of $754.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,111 shares of company stock worth $783,500,842. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

