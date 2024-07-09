AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,036,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,613,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a PE ratio of 260.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

