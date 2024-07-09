A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 726,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,455. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

