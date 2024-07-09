9,069 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,559,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.11. 424,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

