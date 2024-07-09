81,773 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ovintiv by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OVV traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

