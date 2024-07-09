17,090 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GPCR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. 965,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of -3.58. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.
Structure Therapeutics Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
