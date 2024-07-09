16,058 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 286,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

