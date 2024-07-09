13,825 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,505. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

