11,599 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

