1,100 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. 2,106,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,660. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $93.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,272,681. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

