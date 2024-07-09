10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 228,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,517,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

