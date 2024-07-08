Zentry Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.84 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $100.84 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,401,044 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01808952 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $17,611,951.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

