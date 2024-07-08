Zebec Network Price Hits $0.0010 (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00093909 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,668,394.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

