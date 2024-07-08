Wrapped HBAR Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,635,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 276,506,360.0184131 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06442651 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,284,070.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

