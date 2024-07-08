Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.46) to GBX 2,150 ($27.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,042 ($25.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,837 ($35.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.89.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.