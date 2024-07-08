Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.46) to GBX 2,150 ($27.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
