WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008446 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $19,688,909.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

