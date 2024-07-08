WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $141,874.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00114819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

