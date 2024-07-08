WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $113,428.95

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $113,428.95 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00109525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

