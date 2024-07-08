Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

