Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 65500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

