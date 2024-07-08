Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

