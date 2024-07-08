Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19. 1,543,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,436,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

