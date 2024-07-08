Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of VET stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,425.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after buying an additional 346,826 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

