Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Tobam lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 545,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,552,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

