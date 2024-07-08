Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 788,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 847,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 288,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock remained flat at $72.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,858. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

