Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $132,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.54. The stock had a trading volume of 139,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

