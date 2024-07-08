Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 948,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,930. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.