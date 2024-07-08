Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. 108,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.49.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.