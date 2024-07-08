Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. 108,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,288. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

