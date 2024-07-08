Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.85 on Friday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

