Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $20.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock worth $9,387,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

