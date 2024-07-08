United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 460,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average of $246.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $325.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.27, for a total value of $3,274,326.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,544 shares of company stock worth $29,811,740. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

