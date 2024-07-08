United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

UPS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

