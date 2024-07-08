UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE:UNF opened at $167.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

