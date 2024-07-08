UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Financial Survey

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.75% 17.40% 12.04% Globus Medical 3.51% 8.82% 7.06%

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Globus Medical 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $277.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $400.07 million 5.63 $44.92 million $6.22 47.18 Globus Medical $1.57 billion 5.93 $122.87 million $0.64 107.44

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats UFP Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

