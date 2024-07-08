Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Critical Survey

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ucommune International and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 1 1 3 0 2.40

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $84.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.56%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ucommune International and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 3.08% 17.00% 5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.02 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Concentrix $8.65 billion 0.48 $313.84 million $4.32 14.70

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

Concentrix beats Ucommune International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients' customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

