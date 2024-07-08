TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.13

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $9.04 billion and $438.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,153,274,357 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.